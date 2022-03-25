Nigerians react to the passenger stairs Super Eagles players were given after arriving Ghana (video)

Nigerians have reacted to a video of the passenger stairs Super Eagles players were given after arriving Ghana.

The national team players were seen jumping down from their aircraft to land on the stairs which had a base that was very low.

Nigerians who reacted to this, stated that it is unacceptable and also called for same treatment to be given to Ghanaian players when they arrive Nigeria for the return leg of the World Cup qualifiers match.

More photos below: