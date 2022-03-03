Nigerians Suffering Under Reckless Misrule Of Elites – Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Attahiru Jega has faulted the Nigerian political elite for the challenges facing the country.

He blamed the deplorable political situation on those in positions of authority, who he accused of “blindly running the country aground.”

Jega spoke on the theme: “Commitment to national emancipation and development through effective political engagement by Nigerian workers” at the 2022 Workers’ political conference on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

Jega expressed that to turn the fortunes of Nigeria around, there is a need for a broad alliance of progressive forces for national rescue and emancipation.

He also added that this was absolutely required to get Nigeria out of the current unwholesome predicament in which it finds itself.

He suggested that workers, who lead competent groups and organisations, should help drive the process.

Jega said: “Nigeria is undoubtedly at a point in its history when the issue of national emancipation for credible national development requires being raised higher on the front banner of national discourses by patriotic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, and especially by the Nigerian workers themselves.

“Most analysts are agreed that while Nigeria may not have totally collapsed, it is indeed and nobody can doubt that, in the process of collapsing, as reckless elite in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground.

“And the 2023 general elections,may be the ‘make or break’ epochal moment for our country. Given this, all hands of progressive forces need to, have to be on deck to prevent our country from imminent collapse, and to turn it around on a trajectory of good democratic governance for beneficial democratic, socio-economic development, and human security for Nigerian citizens.

“A broad alliance of progressive forces for national rescue and emancipation is absolutely required to get Nigeria out of the current unwholesome predicament in which it finds itself. And no other group is competent, more capable than the umbrella organisation of Nigerian workers to help drive this process.

“Nigeria is, undoubtedly, at a point in its history when the issue of national emancipation for credible national development which is beneficial to the Nigerian people, requires being raised higher on the front banner of national discourses by patriotic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, and especially by the Nigerian workers themselves.”