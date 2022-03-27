Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism Created Billionaire Generals, Policemen – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and insurgency has created billionaire military men and police officers.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate stated this in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

Sani, who has expressed interest in running for the governorship seat in Kaduna in 2023, was asked who should be blamed for the current challenges of the nation.

He said, “the security situation we face depends on the region you come from. In the North-Central part of Nigeria, most of the violence going on there is between herdsmen and farmers but in the North-West, it’s terrorists killing people, extorting ransom, unleashing mayhem, burning down communities, imposing fines, levies and taxes on people. In the North-East, it’s ISWAP and Boko Haram that are killing people and unleashing bloodshed and trying to establish their version of Islamic state. We actually carry out the audit account of the money we spend on security.

“In the last six years, between N2 and N3trn has been spent on security. It’s unfortunate that there is nothing to show for it. Our military and policemen are still crying that they don’t have equipment, they don’t have weapons, they don’t need machinery to take on terrorists. We ended up creating billionaire retired generals and billionaire policemen without security for our people.”