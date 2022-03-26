Nigeria’s First Female Vice Chancellor, Grace Alele-Williams, Is Died

Grace Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female university vice-chancellor and first female doctorate degree holder, has died.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, it was gathered that the retired professor of mathematics education died on Friday.

Though there is yet no official confirmation by either the family of the deceased or the University of Benin, Edo State, where she had served as a vice-chancellor, an official of the Queen’s College, one of Nigeria’s 104 unity colleges where she was an alumnus, broke the news.

Sources in the school, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the development.

Neither calls nor messages to the UNIBEN’s spokesperson, Benedicta Ehanire, on Friday night were replied as of the time of filing this report.

But one of the messages shared on Queen’s College’s WhatsApp platforms, reads in part; “We lost a Great Queen’s College Old Girl Today. An amazon And a legend- Professor Grace Alele-Williams, first Female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University ( UNIBEN).”