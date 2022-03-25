Nnamdi Kanu Demands N25 Billion Compensation From Buhari Govt

Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has demanded N25 billion compensation from the Nigerian Government.

Kanu urged a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, to compel the Federal Government to compensate him with N25 billion over his arrest and repatriation from Kenya.

He explained that the money was compensation for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages he suffered as a result of the infringements on his fundamental rights.

The IPOB leader’s claim was contained in a suit filed before the Court by his Special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, where he stressed that his arrest in Kenya was illegal.

Ejimakor disclosed that he would be leading a legal team to demand that Justice Evelyn Anyadike-led court enforces Kanu’s fundamental human rights.