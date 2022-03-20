No Extension Of March 26 UTME Registration Deadline – Oloyede

Prof Ishaq Oloyode, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said on Friday in Kano that the board had so far registered 1.4 million applicants for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination across the country.

He advised applicants that the UTME registration deadline of March 26 would not be extended.

Oloyode made the remarks while inspecting the board’s Kano zonal office for preparedness and facilities.

According to the JAMB head, the board would not give in to demands to prolong the UTME registration period, claiming that it has met all of the prerequisites for a smooth registration of prospective candidates.

‘’My mission in Kano is to assess the level of registration. There is no crowd at the centres; the registration is going on smoothly, but the board is worried that towards the end of the exercise, people will be clamouring for an extension,” he stated.