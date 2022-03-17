‘No Kobo To Waste On Funfair’: Soludo Vows To Hit The Ground Running

Governor Charles Soludo has promised to begin work immediately, assuring the Anambra people of delivering on his campaign promises.

He made the remark during his inaugural address after he, alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, was sworn into office.

“Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty at 8:55 am to be precise and will work for at least eight hours today. We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory,” the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said during the event held on Thursday in Awka.

“Now is the time to work and there is no minute or kobo to waste in [a] funfair. In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of my administration and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra Security Council followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries and with my Strategy, Execution, and Evaluation (SEE) team.”