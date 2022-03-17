‘No Party Member Should Attack Another,’ PDP Chairman Calls For Unity

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has appealed to members across the country to stay united to ensure the party’s success at all times.

He made the plea on Wednesday at an expanded meeting of the PDP Board of Trustees and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

Also Read: Wike Tackles Obaseki: Betrayal Is In Your DNA… Oshiomhole Warned Us

“With unity, everything is possible,” Ayu told the PDP leaders at the meeting. “I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences, we must settle such differences in-house.

“No party member should attack another party member. If there are any issues, we have different organs of the party to resolve party differences … because such distraction must not be allowed to continue.”