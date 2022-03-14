Northern Youths Ask Buhari To Back Jonathan For Presidency

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support former President Goodluck Jonathan for the presidency in 2023.

Speaking on Arise Television on Saturday night, Isa Abubakar, NYCN president, said Jonathan has the strength to govern the country.

The former president has not indicated interest to run for the position despite calls from different groups in the country.

Abubakar described Jonathan as a “purposeful leader” who has the experience to take Nigeria to “the promised land”.

“President Buhari should consider endorsing Jonathan if he is ready to contest the 2023 election. We are planning to mobilize ourselves to pay him a visit to consider running for the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

“Jonathan has the energy and charisma to rule Nigeria.

“I think it is a great decision for former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was a purposeful leader for the six years that he ruled the nation.

“We believe that he has the experience to move the nation to the next level and the promised land.

“He is still very vibrant. While some Nigerians are still agitating for a youthful president, some youths are governors but are not doing enough to ensure that the state they govern enjoys the dividend of democracy in terms of infrastructure and welfare of its workers.

“What matters is the experience and the willpower to ensure that Nigerians get the dividend of democracy.”