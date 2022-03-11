Nothing Tangible Has Happened Despite Warning Strike – ASUU

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has indicated that nothing progressive has surfaced to bring an end to the body’s warning strike.

The ASUU strike, now in its fourth week, is focused on the union’s demands for public university revival, earned academic allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and discrepancies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

Prof. Osodeke, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily show, stated his dissatisfaction with the current condition of affairs and the government’s failure to keep commitments made two years ago.

“We have met with the Minister of Labour twice and all they are saying is the same old promises that they have been talking about.”

The ASUU president bemoaned what he called the government’s “lack of interest and will” in the public university system as their demands can be settled in a meeting between both parties.

“We met with the President on 1st of February and raised this issue with the President and the President promised to address it and he appointed a three or four-man committee to look at it; the Chief of Staff, Minister of Labour and Minister of Education and the Minister of Finance, it was all over the country and till today that committee has not called us for a meeting,” he explained.