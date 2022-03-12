NURTW Crisis: MC Oluomo Is Not In Control Of Motor Parks Says Lagos

In the middle of the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers, the Lagos State Government has denied appointing the suspended chairman of the union, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, as head of the motor parks and garages across the state.

It also said it had yet to set up a committee to “immediately control” the parks and as such, it would be out of place to claim that anyone had been appointed as the chairman.

Following his suspension by the national leadership of the NURTW for alleged insubordination, Oluomo had on Thursday called on the state government to take over the management of motor parks in the state, citing Section 5C of the state government’s white paper on Transport Union Activities, 2004, “which states that the government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee”.

He also announced the withdrawal of his membership and that of his followers from the union.

Consequently, the state government on Thursday night suspended the activities of the NURTW in all parks and garages in the state.

But speaking with newsmen on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the government took control of the management of the parks to douse the tension generated by the claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“I don’t think the state government has set up a committee yet. That is what the government said it was going to do but I don’t think it has done so. So, saying somebody is the chairman is out of place for now.

“The most important thing now is the peace that we do not want anybody to disrupt. In the coming days, you will see the true picture of things. We issued a statement last night. That is our stand and it remains our stand,” Omotoso said.