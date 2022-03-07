O2 Arena Honors Davido; Changes Arena Name To ‘The DavidO2’

To celebrate the return of ace singer, Davido to London, O2 arena has changed its name to David02 for a night.

The singer made history last night as organizers of the 02 Arena honored him in a grand style after selling tickets to the 20,000 capacity.

The board in charge of the arena changed the name from 02 Arena to The David02, just for a night.

This is to celebrate the return of Davido back to London along with his champion sound.

Although the honour was just for a night, Davido’s fans have been going Gaga on social media as they celebrate the ‘huge’ achievement.

This is no doubt a great feat for the singer as he continues to break records and make history despite the hatred around him.