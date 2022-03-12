Obasanjo Refutes Claim Of Endorsement Of South-East For Presidency

On Saturday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo denied that he had endorsed the South-East for the presidency in the 2023 elections.

Obasanjo’s statement came in response to an internet post claiming that he had backed the region as the future president’s candidate.

The report stated that Obasanjo said it while receiving Mao Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

According to the article, the former president indicated that if elected, southerners would be able to contribute a lot to the table.

Also Read: 2023: Igbos Will Dump PDP If Atiku Wins Ticket — Ohanaeze

But in his reaction, Obasanjo tackled Ohuabunwa as being the brain behind the report, saying he (the aspirant) put words into his mouth.

Obasanjo spoke through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said, “If that was the way the presidential aspirant wanted to approach his ambition, such was a wrong way.

“He came here and the former president received him as a gentleman and in the spirit of his 85th birthday celebrations only for him to go and put words into his mouth. Baba is not that sort of man and if that is the way he wants to fulfil his ambition, that is a wrong way.”