Obaseki: Nigerians Unhappy Over Unfair Distribution Of FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, has stated that the federal government’s conditional cash transfer initiative has not been equitably distributed.

The governor stated this on Tuesday when he received Muheeba Dankaka, executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), at the government house in Benin, the Edo capital.

Recall that in September 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari had said 1.6 million households were receiving N5,000 monthly under the scheme

Speaking on the programme, Obaseki stated that there is a need to review the distribution process.

“In terms of fair distribution of social services, the commission has not done much. So, it should focus on that area,” he said.

“You are focusing on these social services and amenities at a time when the economy of the nation is depressed and not growing at all.

“Some of the things that happened in the recent past can’t be spoken about publicly. I urge the commission never to allow what happened during the sharing of conditional cash transfer from the federal government to happen again.

“Nigerians are not happy and are angry with the way the conditional cash transfer and sharing of social and economic amenities were handled. The commission needs to look at that and never allow it to happen again.”