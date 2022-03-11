‘Obaseki Not Going Anywhere, Let No One Deceive You’ — Ayu Tells Edo PDP Members

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, would not dump the party.

Ayu spoke on Thursday at an event organised in his honour by the Edo government in Benin, the state capital.

Over the past few months, there have been speculations that Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, may leave the PDP over the disagreement in the Edo chapter of the party.

To resolve the crisis, Ayu said the party will establish a committee, adding that “we are very close to solving” the issues.

He said PDP lost the state in 2008 due to the internal strife between the factions of Late Tony Anenih and Lucky Igbinedion.

“The same history is repeating itself today. Now Edo is PDP. The party will set up a team to resolve the crisis and we will ensure that the governor does not leave,” he said.

Also Read: I Have No Plans To Dump PDP For APC – Shaibu

“Obaseki is not going anywhere, we have captured him and through him, we are going to unite PDP. Let no one deceive you, Obaseki is not leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties. In 2023, we shall be back in power.

“Edo people should learn from my own state, Benue. If you fight, you will lose the election. I am going to bring a team that will settle the issue in Edo.

“I have been working from behind, I am happy that the deputy governor Shaibu said the truth that the leadership of the party in the state is not working. We are very close to solving the crisis in Edo.

“Once the leadership is divided, you won’t get a good result. All our emphasis is on unity. We cannot talk about taking over power in 2023 if our state leadership is not on good terms.”