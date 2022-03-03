Obaseki On Gender Bills: N’Assembly Missed Chance To Redesign Political Landscape, It’s Painful

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has stated that the national assembly missed a “golden opportunity” to redesign the country’s political landscape when it rejected five bills seeking to include women in politics and governance.

On Wednesday, both chambers of the national assembly voted on bills seeking to amend the constitution.

None of the gender bills were successful during the process.

In a statement, Obaseki described the action of the national assembly as “painful and unconscionable”.

“The recent developments at the national assembly, in which five bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women were vehemently shut down by members, is most regrettably and unsettling,” the governor said.

“This is because the legislature is the bastion of democracy and a critical platform for fair representation and inclusion in government.

“It is therefore painful and unconscionable that these bills which provide a fillip for accommodating women who make up about 50 percent of the voting population, are subjected to such a sorry fate.

“It is heartbreaking that the national assembly members missed a golden opportunity to redesign Nigeria’s political landscape by enshrining landmark legislation that promotes inclusion and provides women with the legal backing to gain equitable representation at the apex level of lawmaking and political participation.”