Obaseki To Wike: PDP Not Your Personal Property — Don’t Be A Bully

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has advised his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike, to “show respect” to party members.

Obaseki and Wike are both governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Edo governor was reacting to Wike’s comment on his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

While speaking at an event in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike tongue-lashed Shaibu for daring to threaten the PDP on television.

Shaibu had remarked on a Channels Television show that if the PDP continues to treat him and Obaseki like outcasts, he and Obaseki may leave the party.

The remark irritated Wike, who claimed that the PDP offered Obaseki and Shaibu the party’s ticket after the All Progressives Congress (APC) denied them during the 2020 state election.

Wike stated that he has written to the national leadership of the party to sanction the deputy governor for the remark.

Reacting to the development in a statement he personally signed, Obaseki said his deputy “at no point threatened the party” as alleged by the Rivers governor.

“The recent personal attacks by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Nyesom Wike, against my Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu is, to say the least, most unfortunate and totally uncalled for,” the statement reads.

“If Governor Wike was one who wants to show respect and courtesy to his colleague-governors, he would have ordinarily reached out to me to express his concerns about the views made by my deputy governor, rather than embarking on this unwarranted public onslaught.

“My deputy governor was a former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and his comment is representative of the essence of the nation’s youth population, who are inclined to openly speak up and question the status quo. If Governor Wike cannot understand and adequately respond to the style and character of the Nigerian youth, how can he aspire to lead them?

“His Excellency, Governor Wike should have taken a cue from the manner in which the National Chairman of our party, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, responded to my deputy’s remarks, as a conscientious leader who is able to show empathy and consideration.

“The concerns expressed by my deputy governor bordered on pertinent issues affecting the PDP in Edo State which since the September 19th 2020 elections, has been able to register over 500,000 members; and to date, these new members have not been properly integrated into our party after two years. Also, the leaders, executives and members who came with me into the party have still not been accepted, integrated or harmonized into the party.”