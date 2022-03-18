Obiano Not Released From Detention, Transferred To Abuja – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed that the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has not been released from detention.

According to The PUNCH, the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, noted that Obiano was transferred to Abuja on Friday morning.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC on Thursday night hours after his handover to the new Anambra governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

However, reports emerged on Friday morning that Obiano had been released from the EFCC custody.

But, the EFCC PRO stated that the reports were false and that the ex-governor was still with the commission.

“He’s still with the commission. He was even transferred from Lagos to Abuja this morning,” Uwujaren said.

Uwujaren, however, did not state whether the ex-governor was arrested alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu.

Information Nigeria recalls that the EFCC operatives picked up Obiano at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, around 08:30pm.