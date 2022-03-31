Obiano’s Wife Declares Senatorial Ambition, Apologises To Soludo

The immediate past First Lady of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has revealed her intention to join the contest for the forthcoming Anambra North Senatorial District election.

Obiano also apologised to Governor Charles Soludo, Ndigbo and friends of Ndigbo over the incident between her and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu in Awka at the inauguration programme of Soludo on March 17, 2022.

The former First Lady, according to a statement on Wednesday, disclosed this to journalists in Awka.

She added that she would serve to empower the poor and needy, especially women and children.

Also Read: Ebele Obiano Speaks After Receiving ‘Valedictory Slap’ From Bianca Ojukwu

She said, “My interest to join the senatorial race is in response to an overwhelming pressure and calls from my people to represent them in the Senate at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“As has been attested to by the good people of Anambra State, service to people, humanity and sharing love and putting smiles on sad faces are my priority in life, and I know that it is the will of God because the Bible says that God is love.

‘Therefore, having witnessed and been positively touched by my ever willing disposition to care for people, empower the poor and needy, especially women and children, particularly widows, orphans and the destitute, my people decided that I should come and serve them better in a higher capacity.”

“As a peaceful person that I am well known for, violence has never been in my character and I am grateful to several elders, statesmen, friends and associates of the Obianos, as well as countless number of good people of Anambra State who called and expressed their concerns and offered wise counsels and words of comfort after the unfortunate drama.”