Obiozor’s Home Attack: Arrests Have Been Made, Says Uzodinma

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Obiozor’s Home Attack: Arrests Have Been Made, Says Uzodinma
Uzodinma

On Monday, Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma said that arrests had been made in connection with the recent attack on the country home of Ohaneze Ndigbo President George Obiozor.

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, he reported this to journalists at the State House.

The Governor said that the attack was motivated by politics.

Also Read: Buhari Condemns Violence In The Southeast, Consoles Obiozor

He also stated that efforts to dialogue with individuals who are dissatisfied with the Imo State Government are underway.

On Saturday, Uzodimma criticized the early morning razing of Obiozor’s residence, calling those responsible “political bandits.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here