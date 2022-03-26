Observe Sit-At-Home, Face Sanctions, Soludo Warns Public Servants

Prof. Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has ordered all public officials and political office holders in the state to go to work every Monday or face severe consequences.

Soludo urged public officials to report to work on Mondays as they did on other workdays, according to a statement issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Theodora Igwegbe, in Awka on Friday.

While the governor stated that the decision is effective immediately, he also stated that any employee who misses work on Monday without permission will be suitably sanctioned.

Following the Monday sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, public offices, markets, banks, schools are always shut on Mondays.

The statement, titled, ‘Attendance to work’, which was also addressed to the deputy governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, the chief of staff, all commissioners, all special advisers, permanent secretaries, all heads of ministerial departments, among others, directed them to disseminate the information to the public servants under their supervision and monitor compliance.

The statement read in part, “Consequently, absence from duty on Monday or any other official workday without approval will be viewed as serious misconduct which will attract appropriate sanctions.”