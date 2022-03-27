Okorocha To Nigerians: Your PVC Worth More Than N100m… Don’t Sell It For N10k

Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West has warned Nigerians not to sell their votes in the general election of 2023.

On Saturday, while answering questions from media at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national conference in Abuja, Okorocha delivered the advice.

The senator, who just announced his bid for the presidency, said 2023 would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to make the correct decisions.

He claimed that each permanent voter card (PVC) is worth over N100 million and warned Nigerians against trading their votes for cheap.

“Whether it is for internal democracy or for general elections, you must ensure that you cast your vote right because the voter’s card contains everything,” Okorocha said.

“It is the education of your children; it is your health, food on the table and security. So, I always advise people that the worth of that card in your hand is more than N100 million, so do not sell it for N10,000.”