Oluwo Of Iwo Set To Wed Kano Princess

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1), is set to marry Princess Firdauz Abdullahi of the royal family in Kano.

The wedding is billed to hold on March 19, 2022, at the residence of the Madakin of Kano, in the ancient city of Kano.

A reception, strictly for ladies, will later hold at The Gidan Rumfa, the palace of the Emir of Kano.

The Oluwo, who divorced his Jamaican wife in 2019, found his love again from the Ado Bayero Dynasty in Kano.

On Tuesday, a palace source, who disclosed details of the forthcoming wedding to newsmen, described the bride-to-be as 27-year-old and “extremely beautiful”.

He also revealed that she is Ado Bayero’s granddaughter and the Emir of Kano’s niece.