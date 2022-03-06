Osinbajo Is In Charge When I’m Away, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in charge whenever he is out of the country.

The president departed Abuja on Sunday for his routine medical checkup in the UK.

Speaking to state house correspondents before his departure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the president said he has capable hands to run the government in his absence.

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented; the vice-president is there. Constitutionally, when I’m away, he’s in charge. And the secretary to the government and then the chief of staff. So, I have no problem,” Buhari said.