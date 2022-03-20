Pat Utomi: Nigeria Is Being Crippled By The Kind Of Politics We Practise

Nigeria, according to Pat Utomi, a former presidential candidate and political economist, needs to reform its politics to become more issue-based in order to progress.

Despite its existential issues, Utomi believes Nigeria has huge potential for greatness.

He spoke during a town hall meeting of a group known as Big Tent — a collaboration of political parties, civil society organizations, and social movements — on Saturday, according to NAN.

“We need a political class that adopts the simple life. Our country must be ready for this change,” Utomi said.

“It must be a time of healing and building. Our country must be healed from the damage of our recent history. We must build afresh.

“It is a time we look through the windshield and not looking at the rear blue mirror most of the time, because in focusing on yesterday, we are getting away from tomorrow.

“What matters is that this country still has the potential for greatness. Nigeria is a country of enormous potential, yet it is being crippled by the kind of politics that we have.”