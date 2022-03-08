PDP Crisis: You’re Free To Leave, I’m Going Nowhere – Gov Obaseki Tells Party Leaders

Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged those who are not comfortable with the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to leave the party immediately.

Obasseki said this while addressing party stakeholders in Benin City on Monday.

Recall that Obaseki’s deputy, Phillip Shaibu had complained that the party they joined in September 2019 when they were forced out of the APC, is not treating them well and has refused to accept them.

Also Read: I Have No Plans To Dump PDP For APC – Shaibu

However, Governor Obaseki stated that instead of him leaving the party, those he met there when he joined in 2019 should go elsewhere if they are not happy.

He also added that as his name empties, he would continue to win.