PDP Demands Certificate Of Return For Umahi’s Opponent In 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Certificates of Return to Governor Iduma Igariwe and Deputy Governor Fred Udogwu of Ebonyi State as soon as possible.

Following the Federal High Court’s refusal to give a Stay of Execution to Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, over their removal from office by the Court, the party claimed the demand had become necessary.

A statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said in pursuant to the provision of Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which provides that “the decisions of the Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, a High Court and of all other courts established by this Constitution shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by other courts of law with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Federal High Court,” INEC is bound to issue Certificates of Return immediately to Hon. Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively.

The party also demanded that the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, upon the issuance of Certificates of Return by INEC proceed to swear in Hon. Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.