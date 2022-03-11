Pension Funds: Oronsaye Denies Links To 66 Bank Accounts

A former Head of Service of the Federation, Steven Oronsaye, Thursday denied links with 66 bank accounts said to have been used to siphon pension funds.

Oronsaye was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja in June 2016 on allegations of diversion of funds in the civil service biometric data project.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Oronsaye said in his capacity then, he needed not to know the number of bank accounts operated by the federal government because he was never the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Led in his examination by lead counsel, Joe Agi, Oronsaye alleged that the investigation carried out by the EFCC in the petition against him was poor and shoddy.

He said if a thorough investigation had been conducted, the charges against him would have been unnecessary.

Oronsaye denied ever transferring money from Union Bank Plc to Unity Bank Plc as alleged by the EFCC, maintaining that there was a presidential approval for some contract funds alleged to be above the threshold which was not captured by the EFCC investigation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed May 24, 25 and 26 for the continuation of defence and for the EFCC’s cross-examination.