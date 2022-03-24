Peter Obi Joins Presidential Race, Says He Will ‘Pull Nigeria Out Of Poverty’

Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

He announced his decision on Thursday at a meeting with traditional rulers in Awka, the Anambra capital.

He stated that if given the opportunity, he will unite Nigeria and ensure steady inflow of investments into the country.

“We are too divided. I believe that the government I will lead will unite Nigeria. We need unity and peace for the progress of the country. I believe in Nigeria,” he said.

“We need security in order to attract local and foreign investments that will make Nigeria work. People need to live in a secure place.

“The government I will lead will manage Nigeria’s resources effectively and efficiently for production. The government will invest in critical areas of development, which are education, health and pulling people out of poverty in order to create jobs for our teeming youths.”