Peter Obi: Leadership Failure Taking A Huge Toll On Nigeria

Fomer governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has expressed that Nigeria needs to ensure that the right people are in leadership positions for the country to experience true development.

He stated this on Wednesday while delivering an address to participants of course 4 of the strategic management and policy course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

He stated that there is also a need to address waste in the public service sector.

Obi stated that the country also needs to address the high cost of governance at all levels, while developing policies to create public wealth.

“Public wealth enriches everybody, but private wealth impoverishes the people and the nation,” he said.

“Whether we agree or not, failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation and it could be worse if we do not put the right and committed people in charge of the affairs of critical sectors.

“Education, health and provision of basic infrastructure were my main goals and I was able to record success because we planned our programmes using a universally certified development formula.”