Peter Obi: Nigeria In Deep Mess Because God-Fearing Leaders Aren’t Allowed To Govern

Peter Obi, People Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, has attributed the challenges confronting Nigeria to lack of God-fearing leaders.

He stated this while speaking at a reception organised for the President of Afrieximbank, Dr. Benedick Okey Oramah, who was honoured with a Doctorate Degree on Development Economics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Obi called on the Federal Government to possibly suspend all political activities ahead of 2023 and address pressing issues.

Obi stated that Nigeria’s problem is more than the 2023 election, which seems to be capturing the attention of the government at the moment.

“If possible, suspend all political activities for now and focus on how to address the lingering fuel scarcity and other societal challenges confronting Nigerians at the moment,” he said.

Obi said if things continue this way, the electorate may not have the appetite to participate fully in the 2023 electoral process.

He said something must be done to minimise the suffering of the masses, particularly as a result of fuel scarcity and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike saga.

“Nigeria is in economic mess today because it failed to implement the right policies and refuse to allow those with skills and God-fearing heart to govern.”