Politics Atmosphere Being Overheatead Ahead Of 2023 Polls: Wabba

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has lamented that the political atmosphere was being over-heated ahead of the 2023 polls.

He raised concerns at an event organised by NLC in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wabba said: “To say that Nigeria is at political crossroads would not be a statement of alarm. It would be a factual construction of our reality.

“With 2023 in view, there is a lot of politicking, intrigues and subterfuge in the political space. Every indication shows that the polity is once again being over-heated.

Also Read: It’s Time For Total Freedom’ — Sowore Joins 2023 Presidential Race

“Sadly, as it has become the norm with our cycle of broken politics, the polity is not being heated with questions and answers on how the current political mandate has been used by political office holders. The polity is not being over-heated with concerns on how the current ruling elites have honoured the socio-economic rights of Nigerians in Chapter Two of the 1999 Constitution.

“The polity is not being over-heated with new ideas of how politicians can meet the expectations of Nigerians who want constant power to power their potentials, motorable roads, adequate security that will keep us from always looking over our shoulders and living wages that will offer workers a chance at decent living.

“The near absence and acute deficit of serious engagement with these existential political concerns have provided the context for this Workers Political Conference.

“We have thought hard and long about how our political elites have treated the national questions of good governance, sustainable development and social justice.

“We are sceptical of any real commitment to address our developmental concerns. It is difficult to fault our pessimism. Not with the way collective bargaining agreements, workers remuneration and trade union rights are tossed aside.”