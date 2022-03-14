“Portable Needs To Be In Rehab, Not Performing At shows” – Taiwo Alabi

Popular journalist, Taiwo Alabi has averred that controversial singer, Portable needs to be rehabilitated.

According to the journalist, the fast-rising star was given money and fame while ignoring the fact that he’s damaged and needs help.

He stated that the singer has been damaged by drruugs and needs to be rehabilitated to restore him back to normal senses.

This comes after the singer had called out his ex boss, owode Yusuf. Although they duo have reportedly resolved their quarrel.

Possibly reacting to this, the Taiwo Alabi has said that Portable needs help since druuggs have damaged him.

See his post below: