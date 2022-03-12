Portable Shares New Photos As He Turns A Year Older

Nigerian fast rising music star, Habeeb Okikola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi, famous for his hit song, “Zazuu zeh” has recently shared new photos on his IG to celebrate his birthday today.

The singer who turned 27 years today expressed his sincere happiness for another year in his post.

Portable is one of Nigeria’s fast rising music act who has continued to thrive with his very unique Afro-Juju sound, which many find to be quite appealing and distinct. He started his music career as a musician and rapper doing freestyle songs on his Instagram page and other social media pages.

The singer gained prominence in 2021 after he released his hit song “Zazuu Zeh” with some of Nigeria’s big entertainment acts, Olamide and Poco Lee featuring him.’

Since then, the singer has continued to thrive, releasing new songs and making headlines almost every week.

The singer does not seem to be going anywhere soon as he continues to give Nigerians something to talk about almost every time.