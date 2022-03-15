Power Outage: Eko Electricity Apologises To Customers As National Grid Collapses

The Eko Electricity has issued an apology to customers due to blackout caused by the collapse of the national grid.

It said it is monitoring the outages and sincerely apologies over the inconvenience.

See statement below:

Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation.

Thank you for your understanding.