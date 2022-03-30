Presidency: I Won’t Bow To APC’s Intimidation, Declares Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria.

He stated that he has the capacity to address lingering issues of insecurity and poor national economy.

Wike maintained that Nigerians can no longer resign to fate, suffer the pains of harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the All Progressives Congress -led Federal Government.

He made those remarks when a group, the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him on Tuesday to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to journalists.

The governor said it was time to save the country from the lies of the APC-led Federal Government that is completely bereft of governance.

Wike emphasised that Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep,” he stated.