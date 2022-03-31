Pupil Dies, 14 Others Injured As School Bus Catches Fire In Ondo

A pupil of a private school lost his live while 14 others sustained serious injuries after their school bus was gutted by fire in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness said the incident occurred at about 8 am as parents ran helter-skelter when they learnt of the fire incident.

The deceased later died in his parents resident after being rescued from the fire incident while others that sustained serious injuries were rushed to the state general hospital in Iwaro Oka.

The source said that the driver of the bus noticed the fire after picking up the pupils from their homes and heading to school.

He said, “It was when people noticed smoke in the sky that they ran towards the area, they later discovered that it was a school bus that was gutted by fire and that the pupils were inside the bus.

“They had to immediately break the rear shield of the bus after they discovered that the doors were locked”

“Though no life was lost to the incident, we heard that those injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The state Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said ” The children are in the hospital but information has it that one of them passed on in his parent’s house.