Ramadan: Sultan Warns Against Hike In Food Prices

As Ramadan (Muslim fasting month) approaches, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has cautioned traders to be frightened of the Day of Judgment and not raise prices of foodstuffs and other commodities and services.

He also urged the government to create a method of purposely lowering food costs to alleviate the hardships that Nigerians are experiencing.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, spoke during the 2022 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, which was organized by the Bauchi State Government in partnership with Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto.

Also Read: Sultan: What Wars Can’t Resolve, Dialogue Can

He said, “Ramadan is coming and the cost of living in this country is going higher. I will like to use this medium to call on all market people who sell things to be fearful of what the Almighty Allah would do to them when they get to him on the day of judgement. Instead of increasing the prices of foodstuff and other necessary things, please try to reduce them to get the blessings of the Almighty Allah.

“The cost of foodstuff is high and it’s going up and up, governments have to do something to have this very serious challenge tackled.

“I was in Abuja yesterday (Friday) with President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of a Masjid before coming here and the Imam made the same comment. And with the President sitting in the Masjid with us, I think it is left to all of us in authority to see how we can work together and bring this rise in the cost of foodstuff to a minimum level and an affordable level where all of us can have a successful Ramadan with ease. I believe it’s not too much to ask our government, after all, we elected you into the office to serve us and not for us to serve you.”