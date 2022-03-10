Regina Daniels Has Refused To Return My Kayamata Products – Jaruma Makes Fresh Accusations

Sex therapist and Kayamata seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma says actress Regina Daniels is yet to return her kayamata product.

Regina Daniels was a brand ambassador for Jaruma. On November 3, 2021, the Nollywood star denied patronizing Jaruma’s kayamata. She claimed that their relationship was business-related as the latter only paid her to advertise her product.

In a now- deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, the businesswoman claimed that Regina is yet to return her products after posting a video of the actress endorsing her brand.

Reacting in the comment section of the post, an Instagram user @ Baddie_sharon_dc4life asked the kayamata seller if Reginal actually used her product.

“Show me a lady as stubborn and a real definition of cruise and imma show you a Jaruma. You and Regina Daniels again? For Regina life she no go wan put hersef for dis kind position. We still dey ask Regina oo you still dey use Jaruma products abi you nor use. Becos diz una friendship get kleg oo,” the user wrote.

Responding to her question, Jaruma said the actress has not returned the product since their messy drama which happened five months ago.

She wrote: “Since that day November 2nd, 2021 I have been writing it everywhere & saying it everywhere that after the pictures and videos, the products were NOT returned back to Jaruma so we would really appreciate if she would throw the products at my face BUT UP TILL NOVW 5 MONTHS LATER NO SINGLE PRODUCT HAS BEEN RETURNED BACK TO JARUMA upon all that they still carry me go prison. NIGERIA WHYYYYYYY”