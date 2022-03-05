Rejection Of Gender Bills By Lawmakers A Setback For Democracy – Wike

The rejection of five gender legislation by the National Assembly, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, is a big setback for Nigeria’s democratic progress.

On Friday, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said this at the opening of the Ahoada-Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo-Odieke Road project in the Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

He claimed that ladies, including Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the President’s wife, and Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, the Vice President’s wife, had approached, lobbied, and gained the pledge of members of the National Assembly to act in their favor.

“Look at what happened in the National Assembly. I watched it and I laughed when I saw our wives, and women were disgraced. It has never happened anywhere. I saw wives of the president and vice president go to the plenary session of the National Assembly to lobby them, to please help them.

Also Read: Abdulrazaq: Rejecting Gender Bills Pours Cold Water On Efforts To Ensure Fair Representation

“They (National Assembly) promised them. The party (APC) promised them. The same party that promised them failed them.”

Governor Wike stated that such will not be allowed to happen in progressive societies that have continued to harness the potential of women in the advancement of their countries.

He blamed the rejection of the bills on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of interest in allowing for affirmative action for women in political administration in the country.

“APC controls the National Assembly. If Mr. President was in support of this, there is no way they will disgrace women in the National Assembly. Such shameful thing.”