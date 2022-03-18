Rihanna Hints She’s Expecting A Girl As She Shops For Baby Dresses – Photos

As Barbadian singer, Rihanna prepares for motherhood, she has been seen shopping for baby clothes at a Target store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 15.

The 33-year-old singer who revealed that she’s in her third trimester is currently expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, also 33.

Onlookers are said have to witnessed Rihanna place a small orange dress in her shopping cart, prompting speculation that she is expecting a baby girl.

According to Target.com, the Cat & Jack dress that caught Rihanna’s eye retails for just $18. But ever-careful of prying eyes, the mother-to-be was also captured checking out a wall of unisex baby socks and onesies.

Rihanna recently opened up about her pregnancy and motherhood while launching her Fenty Beauty line at ULTA Beauty.

She told Elle she’s in the ‘where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?’ stage.

She explained, ‘Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges.’

Rihanna, who is expecting her firstborn child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, dished: ‘There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl.’