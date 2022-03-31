Robber Arrested While Raping Victim’s Daughter During Operation In Lagos

A 36-year-old man, Chika Ebbelugu, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court after he was arrested while having sexual intercourse with the daughter of one of his victims during a robbery operation at Ojo in Lagos.

Ebbelugu, who was arraigned for rape, armed robbery and attempted murder, if found guilty would spend a minimum of 14 years in a correctional facility in accordance with the Lagos State Government’s law on sexual abuse.

According to the police, the suspect abandoned the robbery operation which he and other fleeing members of his gang embarked on to engage the daughter of one of his victims in sexual intercourse.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ekpo Edet, police said that the incident took place on March 5, 2022, on Akeem Lawal Street, off Imude Road, Shibiri area of Lagos.

Inspector Edet said the accused, along with members of his gang, broke into the victims’ house, but that not satisfied with the property which they robbed, the accused decided to rape a daughter of the house.

“It was while in the process that the victim’s father summoned courage and descended on the accused. The others fled and the accused was apprehended with help from neighbours,” the prosecutor said.

The Police added that some of the properties stolen included, laptop, phone, cash and other valuables.