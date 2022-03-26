Russia-Ukraine War: Nigeria Ready To Step In… Says Sylva

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva has stated that Nigeria is ready to offer its services as an alternative gas supplier to Europe.

Sylva implored the European Union (EU) to increase investments in gas and hydrocarbons in Nigeria to be able to meet the bloc’s energy needs.

According to NAN report, this was made known by Sylva when he received a delegation led by Samuela Isopi, EU’s ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

This call was made by the minister on the heels of the festering war between Ukraine and Russia, which threatens gas supply to European countries.

Russia currently supplies about 30 to 40 percent of the EU’s gas needs.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Horatius Egua, his senior adviser on media and communications, Sylva asked the EU to encourage its oil and gas companies such as Shell, Eni, and Total Energies to scale up investments in the Nigerian gas sector.

“One of the things we warned against earlier was the speed with which the EU was taking away investments in fossil fuels,” he was quoted as saying.

“We warned that the speed was faster than they were developing renewable energy. You can see now that what we were warning against is what is happening now.”