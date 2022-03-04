Aide to Delta State Governor offers job to sacked ‘dancing’ security guards

Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Delta State governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has offered the two security guards who lost their jobs for dancing on duty new jobs.

It was earlier reported that the young guys who were security guards at a popular eatery in Aba were relieved of their duties for unprofessional conduct.

The “happy boys” in a subsequent video also revealed that the organization didn’t pay their outstanding 2 months’ salary before asking them to go.

Following the news, Ossai took to Facebook to announce that he is offering them jobs at the Delta state media agency.

He shared a video of the boys and wrote,

“I have a job for them at Delta First Media. I heard they were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food because they were dancing on duty. They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the Chicken republic with their dancing video but with the sack, Chicken Republic fast food just succeeded in losing more customers.

“We are leaving in an era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for free promotion not sack. Please if you can reach them, tell them I have a Job for them at Delta First Media Asaba. Let’s spread love , don’t let people lose their job because the country hard.”

See his post below: