Second Niger Bridge Is 91% Completed, Says Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, has revealed that the Second Niger Bridge has reached 91 percent completion rate.

The project was billed for completion last month but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and #EndSARS protests.

The minister stated that projects executed under the presidential infrastructure development fund (PIDF) have gulped about N1.3 trillion so far.

Fashola spoke on Thursday during a media briefing at the statehouse, Abuja.

The minister said at least 1,486 people have been directly employed for the Second Niger Bridge, while 8,110 indirect jobs have been created.

Speaking on the completion rate, Fashola said the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Second Niger Bridge will be completed this year while the main carriageway of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by Q2 2023, adding that ancillary works will be completed later.

The minister said the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, a 375km road, cost N797billion; the Second Niger Bridge (11.59km) cost N206billion; and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (127km) cost N310 billion.