Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Pulls Out Of APC National Chairmanship Race

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has withdrawn from the campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship, claiming that he does not want to oppose the party’s zoning formula because the position has been accepted to be zoned to the north-central.

Senator Sheriff told journalists on Sunday in Abuja that he respects the party’s leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and that he will not run again.

He thanked his campaign staff for their dedication and stated that he will not run again until the party reconsiders its zoning policy.