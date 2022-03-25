She’s A Bad Boss Who Doesn’t Like To Pay Her Staff – Lady Slams Funke Akindele

By
Adesegun Adefolahan
-
Nigerian actress/producer, Funke Akindele has been accused by a Twitter user of being a bad boss.

The lady identified by her handle as @NwaBabyOne says the actress does not pay her staff.

The lady made this statement while reacting to a dance video shared by a blogger where she commended her dancing skills but remained displeased over the fact that she is a bad boss who denies her staff payment.

In her words:

“Anytime I see her dancing I forget she’s a bad boss who doesn’t like to pay her staff chai. Dance is good.”

