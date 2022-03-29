Singer Portable fires his manager, promoter & DJ says he needs space

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable woke up angry this morning to announce to the public that he has fired all his crew members including his manager DJ and show promoter over their constant demand for money and always wanting to restrict him from meeting people.

According to the Zazo crooner, his manager, DJ, and the show promoter doesn’t contribute anything to the progress of his career and he feels he’s being cheated out of his hard-earned cash because he is the one taking care of them.