Singer Portable Involved In Car Crash After Been Barred From Canada Show

Controversial Zazu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has crashed his new Range Rover SUV on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

The Singer almost destroyed the new whip which was giving to him as a gift few months back.

Portable took to his Instagram story channel, accused some people to be behind the evil situation as his Range Rover could be seen facing a building it has hit.

He also gave an account of how the crash happened as he suggested that some people with fetish hands have touched the ride:

“Help me remove my car before it tumbles I applied the brake when it was going on a free movement.

Check the high hill I want to climb. They have an eye on this car, they’ve touched it with magical hands but nothing will happen to a child of God. I will remove part of the money we use for enjoyment to fix it, the front and back haven’t spoil.”