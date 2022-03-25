Skit Maker, Sirbalo Splashes Over N100M On Fifth House Ahead Of 30th Birthday (Video)

Popular skit maker, Obotuke Timothy, better known as Sirbalo, acquires his fifth house as a pre-birthday gift ahead of his 30th birthday.

This comes months after Sirbalo gifted his grandmother a brand new car for her 80th birthday weeks before he handed his mother the keys to a new house.

The content creator reportedly splashed over N100M to acquire the property that comes with a customized swimming pool.



Sirbalo who intends to have a blast on his 30th birthday is already receiving gifts in advance from his fans and well-wishers as shared on his Instagram story.

